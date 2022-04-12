Piper Sandler Weighs in on PJT Partners Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.06. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

PJT Partners stock opened at $61.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.91. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in PJT Partners by 95.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in PJT Partners by 22.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at $819,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PJT Partners by 45.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.