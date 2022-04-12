Polymetal International’s (POLY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.91) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.29) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a suspended rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.89) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,161.67 ($15.14).

Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 269.20 ($3.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 523.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,025.31. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of GBX 92.02 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

Polymetal International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

