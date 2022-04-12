PotlatchDeltic Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

PCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

PCH stock opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

