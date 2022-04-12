PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

PRAA has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.32. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PRA Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 38,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

