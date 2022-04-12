Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.38

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.38 and traded as low as $2.02. Precigen shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 852,468 shares.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $422.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 67.60% and a negative net margin of 88.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

