Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFBC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,553. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.27. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth $4,035,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

