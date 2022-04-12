PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $850,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 729,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,051,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.39. The stock had a trading volume of 139,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,080. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $95.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.83.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,528,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,686,000 after purchasing an additional 51,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

