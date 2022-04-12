Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 287 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 908,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,276,000 after purchasing an additional 79,609 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 637,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 139,165 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 368,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after buying an additional 51,190 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 361,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.34. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,566. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

