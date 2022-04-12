Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,200 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 19.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 14.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $45,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,731 shares of company stock worth $182,854. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $20.62. 6,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,344. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $69.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

