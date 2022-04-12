Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVB. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,401,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,512,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.25. 32,193 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48.

