Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $443,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

SPIP traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,461. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93.

