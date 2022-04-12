Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,130 Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EYLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 2,865.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EYLD traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,201 shares. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $38.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72.

