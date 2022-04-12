Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 143,103 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after buying an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2,421.2% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 128,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after buying an additional 123,433 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,390.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after buying an additional 116,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after buying an additional 52,239 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.33. 2,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,652. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average of $159.83. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $143.05 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

