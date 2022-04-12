Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 694,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after buying an additional 60,620 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GSEW traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,532 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.39.

