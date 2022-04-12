Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Position Trimmed by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRGS. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Progress Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,020. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

