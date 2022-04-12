Project Inverse Achieves Market Cap of $450,744.26 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market cap of $450,744.26 and $311,596.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00044171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.63 or 0.07626975 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,195.48 or 0.99677056 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 51,499,402 coins and its circulating supply is 36,472,598 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

