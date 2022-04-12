ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Up 6.9%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) was up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 1,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,307,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PUMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 2.71.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,654,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,147 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ProPetro by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after purchasing an additional 668,630 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 443,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

