ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). ProQR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProQR Therapeutics.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRQR shares. Raymond James cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR remained flat at $$0.93 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 439,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,243. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.94.

About ProQR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.