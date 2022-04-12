ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Down 3.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 466,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,038,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 63.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 40,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

