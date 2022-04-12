Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PUM. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($122.83) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($115.22) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €109.79 ($119.34).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR:PUM opened at €72.30 ($78.59) on Monday. Puma has a 1-year low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($125.43). The company has a 50-day moving average of €80.62 and a 200 day moving average of €95.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a PE ratio of 36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.