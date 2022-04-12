Pyxis Tankers Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PXSAP)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PXSAP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

