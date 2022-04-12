Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vapotherm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.63). Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

VAPO opened at $6.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $167.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -1.07. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 156,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 0.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 172,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

