Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Decreased by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$126.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$94.55 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$82.12 and a 12-month high of C$105.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

