Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. Raymond James lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stephens increased their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.62.

SBNY opened at $270.16 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $216.00 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.35 and a 200-day moving average of $315.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The company had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after acquiring an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $11,762,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 168.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

