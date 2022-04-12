Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. Cut by Truist Financial (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Brands in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.53. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

NYSE STZ opened at $247.51 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,375.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

