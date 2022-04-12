Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Reduced by Analyst

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.89. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $165.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.69. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.75 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

