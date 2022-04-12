Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Raised by Analyst

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.76.

RJF opened at $108.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.