Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GBX. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

NYSE:GBX opened at $44.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.43. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 83.8% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 232,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 105,858 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 21.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

