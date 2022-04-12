Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.45 EPS.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 44.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $238.28 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $199.78 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.58.
In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total value of $723,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,012. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.87%.
About Willis Towers Watson Public (Get Rating)
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
