Qbao (QBT) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $318,151.80 and $23,418.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

