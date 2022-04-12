Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 111 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GATX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of GATX by 25.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

GATX opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.90.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $2,245,487.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,425.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,429 shares of company stock valued at $20,440,804 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

