Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $38,000 Stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 200.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM by 717.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 172,816 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TIM by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 59,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TIM by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TIM during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TIM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

TIMB opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tim S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $860.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. TIM had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.0821 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

