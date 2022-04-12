Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

About Western Digital (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.