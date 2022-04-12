Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BARK were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BARK. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in BARK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BARK in the third quarter worth $433,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in BARK in the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in BARK during the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BARK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BARK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:BARK opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. BARK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $140.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Analysts anticipate that BARK, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BARK Profile

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

