Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 122.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 575,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 23,019 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 14.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 190,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HBM. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.