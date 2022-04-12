Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Aluminum Co. of China were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth approximately $941,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 9.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth $243,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACH. HSBC upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE ACH opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

