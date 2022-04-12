Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 293 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,056,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,139,000 after acquiring an additional 779,939 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 595,360 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $15,502,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,814,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,088,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,361,000 after acquiring an additional 150,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,871. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:AGO opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

