Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. 9,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 970,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44.
In other news, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $25,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $26,389.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
