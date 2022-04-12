Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. 9,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 970,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44.

In other news, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $25,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $26,389.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quantum-Si by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 378,586 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 26,502 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

