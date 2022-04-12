Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in FOX by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,935,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,180 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,661,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in FOX by 195.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,703,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,221,000 after buying an additional 1,127,247 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC increased its position in FOX by 60.4% during the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,994,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,020,000 after buying an additional 751,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in FOX by 38.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,856,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,906,000 after buying an additional 520,281 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.01.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOX. Macquarie dropped their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.