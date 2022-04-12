Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 805.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 35.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

HLI stock opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.64. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

