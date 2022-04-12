Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $2.53 Million Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,711 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STM opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

STM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

