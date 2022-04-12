Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,330 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.07% of Veoneer worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 1,969.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veoneer alerts:

NYSE:VNE opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.24.

Veoneer ( NYSE:VNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of Veoneer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $37,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

Veoneer Profile (Get Rating)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.