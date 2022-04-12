Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.49 Million in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,891 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,356,000 after acquiring an additional 860,817 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7,851.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 610,261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,920,000 after purchasing an additional 348,835 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,491,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.23. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

