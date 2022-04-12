Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.66 Million in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 127,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

