Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.66 Million in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 127,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SunPower stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.
SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.