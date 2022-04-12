Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 133,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $66,185,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $47,594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $31,839,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $29,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.54.
NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $37.60.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Matterport (Get Rating)
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
