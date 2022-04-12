Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 133,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $66,185,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $47,594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $31,839,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $29,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Matterport alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.