QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Critical Analysis

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for QuinStreet and Bread Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bread Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Bread Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuinStreet and Bread Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $578.49 million 1.09 $23.56 million $0.12 96.75 Bread Financial $3.27 billion 0.81 $801.00 million $16.02 3.30

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than QuinStreet. Bread Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuinStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 1.07% 2.12% 1.42% Bread Financial 19.75% 43.42% 4.07%

Volatility & Risk

QuinStreet has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bread Financial beats QuinStreet on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services and home services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs and Bread BNPL (installment loans, split-pay) products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products, including installment and split-pay solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

