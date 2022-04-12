Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

RXT stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.