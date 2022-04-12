Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Shares Down 16.1%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) shares dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.18 and last traded at $54.18. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.61.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average of $67.34.
Randstad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RANJF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Randstad (RANJF)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.