Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RRC. StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a reduce rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $31.93 on Monday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

