Raydium Price Reaches $2.73 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Raydium has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $266.50 million and $31.77 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $2.73 or 0.00006916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044028 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.46 or 0.07492622 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,614.11 or 1.00327144 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,590,253 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

